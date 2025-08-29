Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,843 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

