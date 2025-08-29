Aperture Investors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $366,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,641,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,634,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

