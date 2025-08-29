Albar Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Albar Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,459 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 8.2% of Albar Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Albar Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in RTX by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,557 shares of company stock worth $11,275,816. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $160.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

