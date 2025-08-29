Albar Capital Partners LLP Has $1.02 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Albar Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 559,642 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.5% of Albar Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Albar Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,609,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 877,362 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4%

GM opened at $58.51 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

