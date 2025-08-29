Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.46. 15,130,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,843,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ondas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ondas from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ondas by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 154.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

