GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 15,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 333,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get GH Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GH Research

GH Research Stock Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $720.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.98.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of GH Research by 165.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.