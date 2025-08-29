Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 48,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 92,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

