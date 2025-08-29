Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.52. Hengan International Group shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.