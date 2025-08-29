GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 6,080 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $25.10.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $560.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

