Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $106.77 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

