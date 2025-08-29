Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,300,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,687,237 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 291.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

