Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,047,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,171,877 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Critical Metals Stock Down 0.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

