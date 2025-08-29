Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $35.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 888,479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

