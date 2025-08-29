Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $106.43. Siemens Energy shares last traded at $105.47, with a volume of 16,459 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Siemens Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.50%.The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.