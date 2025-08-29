Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $106.43. Siemens Energy shares last traded at $105.47, with a volume of 16,459 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy Trading Up 1.2%
Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Siemens Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.50%.The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Defense Dividends: 3 Strong Performers That Are Raising Payouts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.