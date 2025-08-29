Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.29

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
