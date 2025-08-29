Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.29

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

