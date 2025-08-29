Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.
Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.
Quanta Services Stock Up 1.2%
PWR stock opened at $386.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
