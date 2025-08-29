WAM Research Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.
WAM Research Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.
About WAM Research
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Research
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Defense Dividends: 3 Strong Performers That Are Raising Payouts
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.