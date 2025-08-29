Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 146.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.
Adairs Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Adairs
