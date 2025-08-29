Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 146.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Adairs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Adairs

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings, furniture, and decoration products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom and laundry products, consisting of towels, bath mats and runners, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products, as well as beach and kids beach towels; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, outdoor, and kids furniture; home and outdoor comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, outdoor, storage, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, christmas, and nursery; as well as gifting products and kid collection.

