EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.49

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.492 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

