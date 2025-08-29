EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.49

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.492 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
EBOS Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
EBOS Group Company Profile
