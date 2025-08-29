Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Stock Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

