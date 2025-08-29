Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st.
Apiam Animal Health Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41.
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apiam Animal Health
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Defense Dividends: 3 Strong Performers That Are Raising Payouts
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.