Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2025

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st.

Apiam Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Dividend History for Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX)

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.