Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $20.36 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,946,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 525,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 350,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $619,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

