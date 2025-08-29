Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director David Charles King Sells 4,500 Shares

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $78,795.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,775. This trade represents a 64.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.6%

DGICA stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 422.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

