Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.
In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE PH opened at $767.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $773.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $721.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.73.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
