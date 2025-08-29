Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $270.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $279.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

