AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,101.29.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $116,321,123 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $4,200.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,855.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,711.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $4,222.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

