Christiana Smith Shi Purchases 500 Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

