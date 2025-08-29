Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 11,630 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.68 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.