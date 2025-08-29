OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 512,723 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2,716.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

