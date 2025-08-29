Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $258.92 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,223 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up approximately 4.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Ovintiv worth $258,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,816,000 after buying an additional 501,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

