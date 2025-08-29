Critical Comparison: Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) versus RISKGEORGE IN (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

Dividends

Omron pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. RISKGEORGE IN pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Omron pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RISKGEORGE IN pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Omron and RISKGEORGE IN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omron 4.04% 3.49% 2.42% RISKGEORGE IN 31.65% 12.67% 11.20%

Volatility & Risk

Omron has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISKGEORGE IN has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.1% of Omron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RISKGEORGE IN shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of RISKGEORGE IN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Omron and RISKGEORGE IN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omron $5.26 billion 1.03 $107.39 million $1.11 23.59 RISKGEORGE IN $22.54 million 3.82 $7.13 million $1.45 12.15

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than RISKGEORGE IN. RISKGEORGE IN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RISKGEORGE IN beats Omron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omron

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About RISKGEORGE IN

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

