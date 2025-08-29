Contrasting Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Scor has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scor and International General Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.45 billion 0.33 $4.33 million $0.33 9.82 International General Insurance $546.05 million 1.96 $135.15 million $2.76 8.69

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scor. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scor and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 2 1 2 3.00 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Scor.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 3.41% 11.92% 1.44% International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Scor pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Scor on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

