Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,251 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $88,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,454,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,082,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.