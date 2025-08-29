OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $15.98 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,135,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,747 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,648,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 980,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,537,000 after purchasing an additional 591,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,020,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after acquiring an additional 160,203 shares during the last quarter.

IDEV stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

