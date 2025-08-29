Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.86, but opened at $65.70. Bread Financial shares last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 100,213 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 373.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bread Financial by 96.3% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

