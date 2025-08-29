Contrasting Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) & LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Media Pal and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 154.64%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Media Pal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Media Pal and LiqTech International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.24 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.40

Media Pal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00%

Summary

LiqTech International beats Media Pal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media Pal

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

