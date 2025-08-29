Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,847,000 after buying an additional 552,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,272,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,459,000 after purchasing an additional 290,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.