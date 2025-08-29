Analog Century Management LP Buys New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 968,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,348,000. Lumentum comprises approximately 4.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 1.39% of Lumentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,122,000 after acquiring an additional 610,938 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,715,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 583,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,054,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 225,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $526,778.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $9,419,867 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Lumentum Stock Up 7.7%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $135.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 589.35 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $137.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

