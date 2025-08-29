Vident Advisory LLC Buys 126,796 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 373.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.