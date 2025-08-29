Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.7% of Vident Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.79 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.43.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,740,087.76. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,327 shares of company stock worth $15,201,738. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

