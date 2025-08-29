Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc $BNED

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 105.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,069,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 549,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 143.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 345,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 203,523 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

BNED stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

