JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK Stock Position Increased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

JAKK stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

