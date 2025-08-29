Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 4.1% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 56,460.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.69.

AON Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $366.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

