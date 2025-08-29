Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,158 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises 0.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $817,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,171 shares in the company, valued at $769,639.57. This trade represents a 51.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,325.32. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,291,282 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TPB stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.22. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

