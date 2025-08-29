Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,830,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,901,000. CompoSecure makes up about 5.1% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.79% of CompoSecure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1,524.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CMPO opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.94. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,082,640.32. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Moriarty bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,640. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

