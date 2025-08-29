Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,617 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies makes up 11.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.32% of Mirion Technologies worth $44,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 695.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.