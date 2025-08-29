Corsair Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Modular Medical, Inc. $MODD

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.65% of Modular Medical worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Modular Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.17. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Modular Medical ( NASDAQ:MODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

