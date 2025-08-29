Analog Century Management LP Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,589,804 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912,000. STMicroelectronics comprises about 2.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Analog Century Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of STMicroelectronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $27.61 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Baird R W raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Report on STM

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.