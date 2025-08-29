F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) vs. MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bank and F & M Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bank $70.38 million 2.47 -$9.98 million ($1.46) -15.47 F & M Bank $75.25 million 1.12 $7.28 million $2.41 9.83

F & M Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bank. MainStreet Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bank -6.34% 3.72% 0.32% F & M Bank 10.96% 9.36% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of MainStreet Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of MainStreet Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of F & M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MainStreet Bank has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MainStreet Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MainStreet Bank pays out -27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

F & M Bank beats MainStreet Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services and commercial and personal insurance products. Further, it originates conventional and government agency sponsored mortgages; and offers title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

