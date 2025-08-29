Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires 151,417 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,417 shares during the quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

